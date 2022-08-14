scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Afghan Gurdwara terror attack: Kabul Gurdwara president reaches Delhi with family

The fresh exodus was triggered by the June 18 terror attack on Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan in Kabul that claimed 2 lives.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: August 14, 2022 4:51:42 pm
Kabul attack, Kabul Gurudwara attackThe attack comes weeks after an Indian government delegation went to Kabul and met key leaders of the Taliban government — its first official visit to the country since August last year.

Gurnam Singh, the management committee president of Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan in Kabul, was evacuated from Afghanistan and reached Delhi by flight along with his five family members Friday.

The Gurdwara came under terror attack on June 18, triggering a fresh exodus of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus.

Gurnam Singh said that now just around a hundred Afghan Sikhs and Hindus remain in Afghanistan, of which 74 have e-visas issued by India and 28 are still awaiting issuance of visa by the Indian Embassy.

After the terrorist strike that claimed two lives, 62 persons from both communities landed in New Delhi in three batches. They were evacuated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which paid for their air travel.

“Some of them have got visas. The families are not ready to leave behind their relatives who have not got an India visa. So, all of them are waiting there. We urge the Government of India to issue pending visas at the earliest,” said Singh whose son was also waiting for a visa back in Kabul.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 04:50:09 pm

