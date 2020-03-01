Advocate ‘Manhandled’ By STF Cop: Lawyers intensify protest, bring chairs as they sit and block road

Lawyers protest on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road (national highway) outside the mini-secretariat on Saturday. (Express photo) Lawyers protest on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road (national highway) outside the mini-secretariat on Saturday. (Express photo)

The commuters here remained harassed for the third consecutive day Saturday as lawyers from Ludhiana District Bar Association (DBA) continued their protest blocking main Ludhiana-Ferozepur road (National Highway) outside mini-secretariat, demanding immediate registration of FIR against district unit incharge of anti-drug special task force (STF), Inspector Harbans Singh.

The protest started Thursday after a lawyer, Varun Gupta, alleged that he was ‘harassed’ and ‘assaulted’ by Harbans Singh.

While a magisterial inquiry was marked by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner to Payal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to probe the incident, lawyers have been demanding immediate registration of FIR against the officer and his removal from the post of Ludhiana STF incharge. A separate inquiry has also been marked by Khanna SSP Harpreet Singh as the alleged incident happened in jurisdiction of Khanna police. But the lawyers, who have been sitting on protest blocking the main Ludhiana-Ferozepur road which passes through heart of the city, obstructing traffic movement on Ferozepur road further choking other roads too, say they will lift the protest only after an FIR is registered against the inspector.

On Saturday, the lawyers put up chairs on the highway and sat there for hours, raising slogans against Punjab Police. Ludhiana city police failed to get the road cleared. Meanwhile, MLA and Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey and SAD leader Charanjit Singh Atwal have come out in support of the protesting lawyers.

Advocate Gupta has alleged that the STF officer along with four other policemen, waylaid him on Delhi-Ludhiana road at Khanna on the night of February 25 and threatened to implicate him in a false heroin smuggling case.

“I was returning from Delhi after dropping my brother at the airport. An I-20 vehicle started following us on Khanna road and I immediately dialed 112 to lodge a complaint. My father, who is a paralysis patient, was also with me. Suddenly, another vehicle overtook us and we were waylaid. Inspector Harbans Singh came out and slapped me 12-15 times without even telling what my fault was. He did not stop even when I told him I am a practising advocate. He then said that he will file an NDPS case against me. He also held my old father from collar,” alleged Gupta.

He further alleged that he was then taken to a nearby dhaba where again the inspector ‘assaulted’ him.

“He snatched my phone. He said ‘main tere tey chittey da parcha daunga’ (I will file FIR for heroin smuggling against you). My father was also harassed. Later, a police team arrived there as I had earlier dialled 112 for help. It was then that the STF officer said that it was a case of mistaken identity. He then told me it was a ‘misunderstanding’ and I ‘should not mind it’. I was slapped 15 times and my ear is still swollen,” said Gupta.

He added that till Khanna police doesn’t take action against the inspector, the protest will continue. “We have filed separate complaints against him with ADGP (STF), vigilance and NRI Commission. We want that all NDPS cases registered by him should be probed. We want an FIR against him and that he should be arrested,” said Gupta.

The lawyer had earlier said that he has recorded his statement for magisterial probe with Payal SDM but Khanna police was yet to summon him.

Meanwhile, Harbans Singh denied all the allegations. “All allegations are false. I have always done my duty with honesty. My seniors are aware of the facts regarding this case. I will not comment further,” he said.

Rajinder Babbar, vice-president, district bar association (DBA) Ludhiana, said that they had “no other option than blocking traffic to make their demand reach deaf ears of Punjab Police and Congress government”.

“We are fighting against lawlessness of Punjab Police who are not registering FIR against their own inspector even as medical report says that Gupta was assaulted,” he said.

Khanna SSP Harpreet Singh said, “I have marked an inquiry to SP (investigation) but since magisterial probe has also been marked by Ludhiana DC, we will wait for it to conclude first.”

ACP city (Civil Lines) Jatinder Singh said that despite requests, lawyers have refused to vacate the road and end protest.

