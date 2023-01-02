scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Adopt intercropping systems developed by varsity: PAU VC urges small, marginal farmers of Punjab

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, observed that enhancing the income of small and marginal farmers, who accounted for 33 per cent of total land holdings in the state, was among the major challenges in agriculture.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) (file)
Listen to this article
Adopt intercropping systems developed by varsity: PAU VC urges small, marginal farmers of Punjab
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed technologies for enhancing the farm productivity and income of small and marginal farmers.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, observed that enhancing the income of small and marginal farmers, who accounted for 33 per cent of total land holdings in the state, was among the major challenges in agriculture.

Stating that there was little scope for horizontal expansion due to the shrinking of land holdings, he added that higher production could be achieved by vertical growth and intercropping was one such option. “The PAU has developed intercropping systems which are well suited to small and marginal farmers, and offer higher productivity and profit per unit area and time as compared to the sole crop,” he said.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, PAU director of research, informed that autumn sugarcane was the best fit for intercropping as crops like wheat, raya, gobhi sarson, toria, cabbage, radish, peas, tomato, onion, garlic, and gram could be sown, whereas summer moong, summer mash, and okra were suitable for intercropping with spring cane. In autumn cane, intercropping of garlic and onion provided about Rs 80,000- 100,000/ha, while gobhi sarson provided about Rs 40,000-50,000/ha additional income. Relay cropping of wheat in basmati rice and of celery in peas were other cost-effective options, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Dr MS Bhullar, head, department of agronomy (PAU), said that intercropping helped in the suppression of weeds, insects/pests, and disease attacks also. Further, it generated employment potential for small farmers’ families and made them self-sufficient in domestic needs, he added.

“Cowpea (as fodder), soybean, and groundnut can be raised as intercrop in maize. Cowpea and maize (as fodder) in cotton, moong in arhar and oats fodder in gobhi sarson are other intercropping options. For farmers having dairy farm also, forage mixtures of maize, jowar and bajra with cowpea and guar provide balanced nutrition. Intercropping adds diversity to the cropping system and may allow lower use of inputs,” he said. Small and marginal farmers must adopt intercropping systems to enhance their family income, he stressed.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 17:01 IST
Next Story

Why you may be waking up with a body ache every morning

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close