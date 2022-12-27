Adopt drip irrigation to conserve water: PAU VC appeals to Punjab farmers

Cautioning Punjab farmers against a depleting groundwater table, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Dr Satbir Singh Gosal appealed to them to adopt drip and sub-surface irrigation practices for spring maize cultivation.

“In the 1990s, the farmers, especially the potato and pea growers, had adopted the spring maize cultivation, the area of which is increasing each day,” he said. As compared to the kharif maize, spring maize cultivation results in improved production and profitability due to fall in minimum temperature, enhanced vegetative stage, low weed pressure and insect-pest attack, he added.

“With this, a new cropping system of potato/peas-spring maize-paddy has developed, which if not practiced prudently, will usher in a severe water crisis,” warned Dr Gosal.

Dr A S Dhatt, Director of Research, advocated the use of drip irrigation for optimal use of water during the spring maize cultivation. “For this, prepare beds 120 cm broad at base and 80 cm on the top. On each bed, dibble the seeds in two rows at a distance of 60 cm with a plant to plant distance of 20 cm. Use a lateral pipe to irrigate these two rows with drippers spaced at 30 cm,” he explained.

“In sub-surface drip irrigation, place drip inline having emitter spacing of 30 cm at 20 cm depth keeping lateral to lateral spacing of 60 cm. Apply irrigation at a three-day interval, starting from 12 days after sowing,” he advised.

In view of declining water resources, farmers were urged to adopt drip and sub-surface irrigation practices for spring-sown crops.