Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

ACP’s video of thrashing man goes viral; ‘can’t tolerate abuses for force’

In the video, the ACP can be seen thrashing the man incessantly with a stick even as two other cops present there try to intervene. He hits the man so hard that the stick breaks into two pieces.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that he has directed JCP-rank officer to find out the details of the incident as they have not received any complaint yet .

A video of Ludhiana city police’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) brutally thrashing a man with a stick, went viral on social media, Saturday.

The incident happened in Peeru Banda area of Salem Tabri Thursday late where ACP (north) Maninder Bedi had reached for a drug search operation. A sweet shop owner, who was allegedly being thrashed in the video, objected to police checking the vehicles outside his shop following which the ACP thrashed him with a stick.

ACP Bedi said that he admits that his behavior in the video was a “bit harsh” but he resorted to hitting the man after “he used derogatory and offensive language against his dignity and that of police force.”

“I am a gazetted officer and I know that hitting someone is not right but then I cannot tolerate offensive language against my dignity,” said ACP.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 02:31:55 am
Stubble management: Book suggests continuous hand-holding of farmers can yield desired results

