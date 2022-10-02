scorecardresearch
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi associate Deepak Teenu escapes from police custody

Bishnoi is currently under 13-day remand of Ludhiana police in a 2017 murder case.

Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the suspects in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, escaped from police custody. (Photo source: FB/ Indian express)

Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the suspects in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, escaped from police custody in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, a senior officer said.

The officer from Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force added that Teenu was a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria — the main accused in Moosewala’s murder case.

Sources said that Teenu’s role in Moosewala’s murder conspiracy was still being probed and he had allegedly spoken to Bishnoi over phone a few days before the killing while still in jail.

