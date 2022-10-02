Sidhu Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi associate Deepak Teenu escapes from police custody

Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the suspects in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, escaped from police custody in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, a senior officer said.

The officer from Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force added that Teenu was a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria — the main accused in Moosewala’s murder case.

Sources said that Teenu’s role in Moosewala’s murder conspiracy was still being probed and he had allegedly spoken to Bishnoi over phone a few days before the killing while still in jail.

Bishnoi is currently under 13-day remand of Ludhiana police in a 2017 murder case.