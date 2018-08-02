AAP’s Punjab unit dismisses convention as gathering of ‘disgruntled’

Sukhpal Khaira in Bathinda Wednesday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Sukhpal Khaira in Bathinda Wednesday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

While the sacked leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira claims he is getting an overwhelming response to the convention of AAP volunteers he has called in Bathinda on Thursday, Dr Balbir Singh, co-convenor of AAP’s state unit, termed it as a convention of “disgruntled” elements of the party and warned those attending it of action for “anti-party activity”.

“Who organises a convention against their own party? It seems some disgruntled AAP workers who had been ignored for quite sometime for one reason or the other reason will be part of this convention. No doubt it will be an anti-party activity. But we will decide on it after the event. Let’s see who all attend the event and what all is discussed.” “When I took charge and went among workers, I realised that grassroots workers had been ignored by Khaira. We decided to effect some changes in the party structure. Perhaps this change of LoP is part of that, which Khaira is not able to digest,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Khaira, who had been in Bathinda and around for the past three for village-level meetings, told The Indian Express, “The issue has reached beyond party level. Now we have many state-level issues which will come up at the convention. As of now, 12 of 20 AAP MLAs have extended support to me. Tomorrow’s convention will show what Punjab unit of AAP wants. We want complete autonomy for taking our decisions rather than looking towards Delhi for every minor decision. However, we will also be discussing issues that have plagued Punjab and because of which the state is lagging behind.”

