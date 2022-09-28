AAP uses Bhagat Singh’s name only for political gains: Farm union leaders

Barnala grain market is abuzz with preparations for a mega rally to celebrate Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary on Wednesday. This year, BKU Ugrahan is organising ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Zindabad Rally’, and union members from across the state will attend.

Shingara Singh Mann, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, said that this year they are going big with the celebrations. “The AAP-led government won the elections by a huge margin and they projected Bhagat Singh as their idol. They even hanged his photos at all government offices, but what are they doing otherwise? In fact, they have shattered the hopes of the people of Punjab. So with this mega rally, we will not only remember Bhagat Singh and his sacrifices but also hope that this becomes a wake up call for the AAP government,” Mann said, adding that buses have been arranged for farmers and labourers who will come from Muktsar, Bathinda, Barnala, Sangrur, Moga, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and other districts.

Jagseer Singh Jhumba, district committee member of BKU Ugrahan, Bathinda unit, said that Bhagat Singh has always been an inspiration for farmers. “Even during protests against the three farm laws, farmers had set up stalls outside the dharna venues with books on Bhagat Singh. The freedom fighter had always been an icon for revolutionary people but AAP doesn’t seem to understand this. AAP only says lnqlaab Zindabad but don’t say Samrajwad (corporate culture) murdabad. Bhagat Singh had given both the slogans but AAP bows down before corporates,” he said. BKU Dakaunda, kirti Kisan Union, Mazdoor unions will also observe Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary.

Manjit Singh Dhaner, senior vice-president of BKU Dakaunda, said, “We have been organising meetings in villages to ask people for their opinion on Bhagat Singh’s life and the present times. Many villagers told us that they feel cheated as all governments are the same. They promise various things while campaigning but forget those when they land power.”

He added that they will also observe the revolutionary leader’s birth anniversary at the Pakho Kenchian toll plaza, where they are already on protest, and in Noorpur village of Ludhiana, where they are protesting the setting up of a slaughter house.

Bhagwant Samao, of Mazdoor Mukti Morcha, said that while AAP tries to use Bhagat Singh’s name for their political gains, Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann tried to defame the freedom fighter. “So this time, it was necessary to hold programmes at both district and block levels. Kirti Kisan Union is also organising separate programmes at places of pakka dharnas,” he said.

Meanwhile, historian Rakesh Gupta said that even when the ruling party has made Bhagat Singh their icon, they are doing little in his name. “Shaheed Bhagat Singh Vichar Manch, an independent organisation, has been demanding a museum in Ferozepur, which was one of the hideouts used by Bhagat Singh. This time, the CM took oath at Khatkar Kalan but still there has been no word for the museum,” he said.