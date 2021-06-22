AAP CM candidate for Punjab will be from Sikh community: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls will be from the Sikh community as “it is their right”, Delhi Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday said.

“Our CM face will be from the Sikh community. It is the right of Sikh community and it will remain with them. Discussions are going on in the party (on the name), when time comes, you will be informed,” Kejriwal said.

Asked if the AAP’s CM face can be from the Dalit community, Kejriwal replied, “Entire Punjab will be proud of him and he will be from Sikh community.”

He was talking to the media after inducting former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who was part of the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident in Punjab, into the party fold.

Punjab, Amritsar | Former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap joins Aam Aadmi Party, in the presence of Delhi CM and party leader Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/Q95pfrOLbN — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Kejriwal said, “After the formation of the AAP government, the culprits of the Bargari sacrilege case would be put behind bars and justice will be served”.

Asked if there was any possibility of disgruntled Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu joining the AAP and if there had been any talks with him, Kejriwal said, “Sidhu is a Congress leader, a senior leader. I respect him a lot. So, I think there should be no loose talk regarding any leader…If anything happens, you will be the first to know.”

Projecting his party as a ‘viable’ alternative to the Congress, SAD and BJP, Kejriwal said nothing changed in the state when these parties were at the helm.

“Punjab is going through a bad phase. Ruling party leaders are fighting like cats and dogs. They are fighting for power, they are fighting over who will become CM, who will become the state unit chief,” he said taking a dig at the Congress.

He said during the second wave of Covid last month, when people were expecting the CM and his government to come to their aid, “They were busy fighting among themselves.”

Without naming the Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party, Kejriwal said, “There is another party which faces serious corruption and sacrilege charges. Then there is a third party whose leaders are not allowed to enter mohallas by the people”.

“So, in this present situation, who is concerned for the people of Punjab? Who will find solutions to the problems being faced by them? People have earlier given numerous chances to the Congress and SAD-BJP,” he said, adding “Now, the people of Punjab want change and they have an alternative”.

Projecting his party’s Delhi model of governance, he said people in the national capital gave chance to a new party once and now they are enjoying round-the-clock power, access to better healthcare, education and other facilities.

“People of Punjab are also saying they want free and round-the-clock power supply. They are also demanding better schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics,” he added. .

Later, he paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana temple.