Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

AAP MP gives suggestions to streamline rail services in Ludhiana

Sanjeev Arora gave suggestions in reply to an official communication from Dr Seema Sharma, DRM, Northern Railway, Ferozepur.

Arora wrote that the current condition of Ludhiana railway station, especially platforms, was poor and the station needs major infrastructural revamp. (File Photo)

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora has submitted some suggestions to the railways to streamline the rail services in Ludhiana district.

Arora gave suggestions in reply to an official communication from Dr Seema Sharma, DRM, Northern Railway, Ferozepur.

Arora wrote that the current condition of Ludhiana railway station, especially platforms, was poor and the station needs major infrastructural revamp.

Pointing out that railway crossings are a major issue, Arora suggested construction of Rail Over Bridge at Neelon Canal and Ishmeet Singh Chowk in Model Town of Ludhiana.

As the existing Shatabdi Express 12037/12038 falls short of the demands of commuters travelling to and fro (from Ludhiana to Delhi), he suggested to increase the number of bogies and draft scheduling plans for introduction of new Shatabdi trains with a gap of three hours from the existing schedule.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 10:39:06 pm
