AAP MP Arora inducted into Parl panel on health

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, hailing from Ludhiana in Punjab, has been inducted as a member in the Committee on Health and Family Welfare reconstituted by the Parliament.

“I opted to get inducted into the Committee on Health and Family Welfare”, said Arora.

While thanking AAP, Arora said that it was on “his request that the party recommended his name for the committee.” He also thanked Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India, for acceding to the request and inducting him as a member to committee on Health and Family Welfare.

Arora said he strongly believed that a lot of work needed to be done in the field of health care not only in Punjab but across the country.