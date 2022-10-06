scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

AAP MP Arora inducted into Parl panel on health

While thanking AAP, Sanjeev Arora said that it was on "his request that the party recommended his name for the committee."

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. (File)

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, hailing from Ludhiana in Punjab, has been inducted as a member in the Committee on Health and Family Welfare reconstituted by the Parliament.

“I opted to get inducted into the Committee on Health and Family Welfare”, said Arora.

While thanking AAP, Arora said that it was on “his request that the party recommended his name for the committee.” He also thanked Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India, for acceding to the request and inducting him as a member to committee on Health and Family Welfare.

Arora said he strongly believed that a lot of work needed to be done in the field of health care not only in Punjab but across the country.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...Premium
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 07:18:39 am
Next Story

This harvesting season, Punjab records 545 field fires so far

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement