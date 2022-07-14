AAP MLA reprimands ACP in public for conducting search op ‘without informing her’

Aam Aadmi Party’s Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina reprimanded an IPS officer in full public view, Wednesday, for conducting a search operation “in her area without informing her.”

The incident happened in Shimlapuri area of Ludhiana, after a team of police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Industrial Area B) Dr Jyoti Yadav, conducted a search operation under the ongoing state wide campaign of Punjab Police against gangsters, drug abusers and other criminal elements.

Sources said that the issue was between two AAP MLAs: Chhina was miffed after getting to know that her party colleague and Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu was present during the operation, whereas she was not informed about it. She questioned the ACP if she had the permission to conduct the search in her constituency without informing her. While some colonies in Shimlapuri are part of South constituency, the others fall in Atam Nagar.

“MLA koun hai? (Who is the MLA),” Chhina is heard saying in a video that emerged, to which the officer replies “You are the MLA.”

Raising her voice in the presence of officials and others who had gathered, Chhina said, “Mainu inform kita?” (Did you inform me?) As the officer tried to explain that she led the search operation on the orders of Ludhiana police commissioner, Chhina is heard shouting and says, “Main tuhanu ki puch rahi haan… main jo puch rahi haan mainu ohda jawaab do..” (Answer me what I am asking you).”

Speaking to The Indian Express, ACP Yadav, the 32-year-old officer, said, “Her behaviour with me wasn’t polite at all but I tried to maintain my calm. Being an IPS officer, I tried to maintain my dignity and replied politely. But respect is always mutual. We conducted the search operation on orders of the CP and we are not supposed to inform any politician before doing our duty. The inputs from elected representatives of people are always welcome but misbehaviour cannot be tolerated”.

Meanwhile, Chhina said that she was well within her right to ask that why she wasn’t informed about the operation. “The MLA of some other constituency (Sidhu) was accompanying police in my area but I wasn’t informed. It was only after local shopkeepers complained that I got to know about it. It was not entirely the ACP’s fault, she was misguided. I only asked her for an answer.”

MLA Sidhu said, “I got to know that she (Chhina) was upset because I accompanied the police in her area. Shimlapuri is divided between our constituencies and I had gone there so that we can help police with some inputs. It is about saving Punjab from drugs and not her area or my area. Is it the India-Pak border that I cannot enter her constituency? The way she behaved with the ACP was uncalled for. She was doing her work.”

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said that ACP Yadav flagged the “misbehaviour done by the MLA” with her. “Police is not supposed to inform any MLA or politician before doing its work. I spoke to the MLA and she said that there was some misunderstanding.”