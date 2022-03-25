AAP MLA directs MC officials to ensure beautification of Buddha nullah embankments

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on Friday directed the officials of the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana to ensure that all the embankments of Buddha nullah — the polluted stream that passes through Ludhiana city carrying industrial and domestic waste — are beautified.

He also directed the officials to speed up cleaning of the nullah for transforming it into Buddha dariya to benefit the residents.

Accompanied by senior MC officials, Gogi had visited the Gopal Nagar area of the city on Friday and issued necessary instructions to the staff. Gogi said that around 8-km stretch of the nullah passes through his Ludhiana West constituency. He added that to ensure no solid waste static compactors are being installed along the nullah. He said that for safety purposes, iron mesh is also being put up.

He also directed the MC officials to ensure that all bridges on the Buddha nullah are strengthened, and iron mesh is installed on their boundaries.