scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

AAP MLA Bharaj ties the knot with party worker in Patiala dera

Bharaj (28), who is the youngest MLA in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, said, “I want to share my responsibilities with my companion and so took the decision to start a new chapter in my life. We both opted for a simple wedding as we wanted to give out a message of less expenditure on wedding functions.”

AAP MLA from Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Friday got married to party worker Mandeep Singh Lakhewal in Patiala. (Express)

AAP MLA from Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Friday got married to party worker Mandeep Singh Lakhewal in a simple ceremony in Bawa Pooran Das’s dera in Patiala. Both had been working together in the party since 2014 and the groom hails from Lakhewal village in Bhawanigarh block, Sangrur. Mandeep has earlier worked as media in-charge of the party in Sangrur district.

Bharaj was wearing an orange colour salwar suit and the groom’ was wearing cream colour sherwani with an orange turban and stole to match the bride’s dress. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur attended the wedding.

Bharaj (28), who is the youngest MLA in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, said, “I want to share my responsibilities with my companion and so took the decision to start a new chapter in my life. We both opted for a simple wedding as we wanted to give out a message of less expenditure on wedding functions.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
There are no poor people, only people in poor placesPremium
There are no poor people, only people in poor places
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...Premium
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:17:58 am
Next Story

Marilyn Monroe, the rising star who called out Hollywood’s ‘wolves’, is not the ‘Blonde’ of Netflix’s cyclical tale of sex and tragedy

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement