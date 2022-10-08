AAP MLA Bharaj ties the knot with party worker in Patiala dera

AAP MLA from Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Friday got married to party worker Mandeep Singh Lakhewal in a simple ceremony in Bawa Pooran Das’s dera in Patiala. Both had been working together in the party since 2014 and the groom hails from Lakhewal village in Bhawanigarh block, Sangrur. Mandeep has earlier worked as media in-charge of the party in Sangrur district.

Bharaj was wearing an orange colour salwar suit and the groom’ was wearing cream colour sherwani with an orange turban and stole to match the bride’s dress. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur attended the wedding.

Bharaj (28), who is the youngest MLA in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, said, “I want to share my responsibilities with my companion and so took the decision to start a new chapter in my life. We both opted for a simple wedding as we wanted to give out a message of less expenditure on wedding functions.”