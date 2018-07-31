AAP-LIP rift widens: Bains brothers have anti-Dalit mindset, tweets Arvind Kejriwal

Simarjit Singh Bains (right) Simarjit Singh Bains (right)

The bonhomie between AAP and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), which began as an ‘alliance’ of two ‘like-minded parties’ before the Punjab Assembly polls last year, seems to be turning into a bitter rivalry in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

LIP had officially called off the alliance with AAP in March this year after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal tendered a written apology to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia over ‘drug trade’ remarks, Kejriwal took to Twitter Monday and said the Bains brothers had an “anti-Dalit mindset.”

Kejriwal, while retweeting a post in which MLA Simarjit Singh Bains purportedly uses the word ‘Pappu’ for newly appointed Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, wrote, “Bains bhaaiyon ki Dalit samaaj ke prati aisi ghatiya soch hai. Behad sharamnaak. Bains poorey Dalit samaj se maafi maange. Bhajpa, Congress, Akali Dal aur Bains ki poore Dalit samaaj ke prati aisi hi ghatiya soch hai. Ye log Dalit samaaj par aise hi zulm karte aaye hain. Issi soch ke khilaaf AAP ne Dalit ko LOP banaya hai.’

(Bains brothers have anti-Dalit mindset. They should apologise to the entire Dalit community. BJP, Congress, SAD and Bains brothers – all have such petty anti-Dalit mindset. All these parties have been exploiting Dalits for long. That is why AAP has appointed a Dalit as Leader of Opposition to counter this mindset).

The latest row in AAP has been over the removal of Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira as Leader of Opposition. AAP state co-convenor Dr Balbir Singh has alleged that LIP MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains was interfering in their party’s affairs and saying that Khaira’s proximity to Bains, even after alliance ended, played a role in his sacking.

Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains said, “I do not need any certificate from Arvind Kejriwal to show my pro-Dalit stand. I even left my meetings in Chandigarh to support a Dalit student who wasn’t being allowed to give exams in Ludhiana. I have stood for rights of Dalit students for long. I cannot believe that once our party entered into an alliance with a person like Arvind Kejriwal. He is stooping too low and using Dalit card to defend undemocratic removal of Khaira as LOP,” said Bains.

Bains added that he is “not interfering” in AAP’s affairs but just calling spade a spade. “Khaira is an honest politician and his removal was a dictatorial decision. I will always stand for him. I even welcome all such honest people in AAP to my party. LIP’s doors is always open for them,” he said.

Asked why he used ‘Pappu’ for new LOP Harpal Singh Cheema, Bains said, “Yes, I called him Pappu. For me, Pappu is someone who doesn’t use his own brains.”

Bains should stay away from AAP affairs: volunteers

Meanwhile, a meeting of local AAP leaders and volunteers was organised in Ludhiana Monday in which they said MLA Bains should stay away from AAP affairs.

They alleged that Bains was trying to ‘disintegrate’ AAP. They also alleged that LIP workers had mobilised workers for Khaira’s convention in Bathinda on August 2.

“Not AAP but LIP workers were informed about Khaira’s convention and they are working to make it a success. Even when Khaira came to Ludhiana few days ago to meet kin of murder victim Rinkle Khera, he informed LIP office, not AAP. More than AAP, he is with Bains. We are completely in favour of new LOP. Bains should stay away from AAP affairs. Even during Ludhiana MC polls, we did not want to contest in alliance with LIP but Khaira forced us to,” said Darshan Singh Shankar, AAP spokesperson Punjab.

