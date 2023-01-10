AAP govt’s decisions leading to administrative collapse: SAD; BJP seeks CM Bhagwant Mann’s resignation

Launching a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday said the government was creating chaos in the state with its maverick decisions and is responsible for the administrative collapse .

This statement came in reaction to the decision of PCS Officers Association to go on a week-long strike to protest against the arrest of IAS officer Neelima, by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB).

Talking to mediapersons in Malaut, Sukhbir said the government was directly responsible for forcing PCS officers to go on mass casual leave. “Tackling corruption was necessary, but it must be done by following rules and procedures.

The fact that the government took action without seeking approval from the competent authority is against rules of governance.

The revenue officers association has also accused the government of adopting an extortionist attitude.

This needs to be looked into by an independent agency”.

Asserting that the CM was directly responsible for this state of affairs, Sukhbir said, “There seems to be a breakdown in communication between the CM and the bureaucracy. This is because of the absence of the CM from the state for long periods as well as subletting of governance to Arvind Kejriwal’s clique.”

Answering a query on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Punjab on Wednesday, Sukhbir said it was shameful that Congressmen in Punjab are running to please him. “Instead of indulging in such cheap sycophancy, they should tell the people of Punjab why they never questioned Rahul about his family’s role in the attack on Golden Temple and the Sikh genocide in 1984. Rahul should also clarify his stand on the SYL issue and apologise for his family’s role in robbing Punjab of its river waters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress senior leader Partap Singh Bajwa Monday said that “the state government has proved to be incompetent to govern in the border state”. He added that AAP has failed miserably to placate various sections of the society, who have taken to the streets due to AAP’s immaturity to ensure the smooth functioning of the state.

He said, “I am not opposing the government’s drive against corruption, but the AAP government must handle this issue strategically so that public services are not affected. The entire governing system in the state has collapsed and the situation reached such a chaotic state due to the lax approach of the CM.”

BJP leader Tarun Chugh also took a jibe at the AAP government and said that the administration of the state has collapsed, and the CM should “immediately resign”.

“Due to the lopsided and myopic vision of the AAP government in Punjab there is the unprecedented collapse of administration while AAP leadership has completely failed,” the BJP leader said.