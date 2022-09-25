scorecardresearch
AAP govt will open Punjab’s first sign language centre in Patiala: Jouramajra

Attending a special function organized by Patiala Association of Deaf, Jouramajra urged that every person should learn sign language so that we can understand the feelings of deaf people and easily have conversations with them in a comfortable environment.

Jouramajra saluted the struggle being made by the deaf and said that such people have more passion than ordinary people but they are not provided with proper opportunities. (File)

Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra Saturday said that the Punjab government will open the state’s first centre for teaching sign language at Patiala.

He said that the previous governments did not take any steps for the welfare of people who are unable to speak and hear, but the AAP government is not only providing special job opportunities to such people but also taking steps to empower all the disabled.

Attending a special function organized by Patiala Association of Deaf, Jouramajra urged that every person should learn sign language so that we can understand the feelings of deaf people and easily have conversations with them in a comfortable environment.

Jouramajra saluted the struggle being made by the deaf and said that such people have more passion than ordinary people but they are not provided with proper opportunities.

President of Patiala Association of Deaf, Jagdeep Singh, while placing the demands of the deaf community before the health minister and MLAs, said that such people cannot speak and hear alone, but mentally they are not dumb, as it was said earlier. Therefore, such arrangements should be made to teach sign language to understand their feelings.

