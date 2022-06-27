Punjab budget higher and technical education: 200 cr aid for PU Patiala, CM scholarship scheme for general category students

Presenting its first budget Monday, CM Bhagwant Mann led AAP government proposed a budget of 1168 crore for higher education and 461 crore for technical education, for 2022-23.

Announcing an aid of 200 crore for Punjabi University, Patiala, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said: “PU Patiala was initially mandated primarily to develop and promote our mother-tongue Punjabi. It has evolved as a multi- disciplinary educational system. However, it has become a victim of mismanagement in the past and so to revive this University, I allocate 200 crore in FY 2022-23 to tide over the ongoing financial crisis.”

An allocation of 30 crore has been made for providing infrastructure facilities in nine new libraries of government colleges inTarn Taran, Barnala, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Malerkotla, Moga, Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Announcing CM scholarship scheme for general category students studying in government colleges, Cheema said: “In order to encourage the students of poor families especially of General Category studying in government colleges, AAP government has decided to provide scholarship as concession in the fee, based on the marks obtained by the student. I propose an allocation of 30 crore for this purpose.”

Another 5 crore have been earmarked for improving infrastructure and creation of new facilities in NCC units and training centres.

95 crore have been proposed for setting up new degree colleges in backward districts and 641 crore for strengthening, modernization and expansion of the existing technical education institutions.

‘Don’t want our students to go to Ukraine for medical education’

“We don’t want our medical students to go to countries like Ukraine to study medicine,” said Cheema, proposing to set up 16 new medical colleges in Punjab in next five years.

A total budget of 1033 crore has been allocated for medical education, said Cheema. “It is an increase of 56.60 per cent over 2021-22,” he said.

50 crore have been earmarked for the newly made Sant Baba Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences, Sangrur.

“We will also setup “Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences” at Mohali,” he said.