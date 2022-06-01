AAP govt not letting Central govt schemes reach people of Punjab, says Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held an interaction with farmers and beneficiaries of various central government schemes at Ludhiana, Tuesday.

The Indian Institute of Maize Research (ICAR), which is a constituent institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, organized the national interaction programme at the Ladhowal farm of Ludhiana, in association with the Central Institute of Post-harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET).

Dr Sujay Rakshit, director, ICAR-IIMR highlighted the significance of maize to diversify the cropping system in Punjab. The prospect of maize as resource material for bio-ethanol and bio-fuel production was also discussed. The director said that nearly 1100 farmers participated in the interaction.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Gareeb Kalyan Sammelan’ held in Shimla Tuesday was also broadcasted at the event.

Puri said that farmers across the country were getting benefits under ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’ being run by the central government. He said that more than 10 crore farmer families in the country were getting benefit of more than 21,000 crore under the scheme. He said that the 11th installment under the scheme has been released by the PM for the beneficiary farmer families. The scheme provides Rs 6,000 per annum to eligible farmer families for financial support.

Puri said that the central government has started several welfare schemes for poor and underprivileged which are benefitting people across the country but in Punjab, the AAP government was not allowing the central government schemes to reach the common people and they are being denied the benefits that can be availed from the central government.

Union minister interacted with the farmers and beneficiaries of various government schemes. PM Modi released the 11th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi Samman and addressed the audience through video conferencing.