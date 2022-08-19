scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

AAP govt appoints Satbir Singh Gosal as new PAU V-C

The decision was taken at the meeting of the university's board of management held on Friday.

Welcoming the decision, HS Kingra, president of PAU Teachers Association, said that the government has made the right decision by appointing a dedicated scientist like Gosal as PAU V-C. (File photo)

The Punjab government on Friday appointed renowned biotechnologist Satbir Singh Gosal as the new vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the university’s board of management held on Friday.

CM Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “Renowned scientist Satbir Singh Gosal will be the new vice-chancellor of PAU. I congratulate him..” Two other scientists who were in the race for the top post were: US-based Lakhwinder Singh Randhawa, a cotton breeder and Navtej Singh Bains, a wheat scientist.

PAU was without a regular vice-chancellor for over a year after BS Dhillon’s extended tenure ended last year. He was a renowned maize breeder. Since then, IAS officers were heading the varsity as administrative heads. The opposition parties had urged the CM to appoint a regular V-C for state’s only agricultural varsity at the earliest.

Gosal is a recipient of prestigious Fellowships by The Royal Society London and The Rockefeller Foundation (USA) for his Post Doctoral research at the University of Nottingham, and John Innes Centre Norwich, England.

Throughout his career, he served PAU in various capacities, including professor of Biotechnology, Head Department of Biotechnology, Founder Director School of Agricultural Biotechnology, Additional Director Research (Agri.), Director of Research and Member Board of Management. He has also served as consultant, FAO/IAEA, Vienna, Austria and undertook expert mission to Iraq.

Other Reads |Names of 2 advocates recommended for elevation as HC judges held back by govt

Gosal has rigorous training on ‘Biosafety of GM crops’ from Dan Forth Centre for Plant Science Research, St. Louis; APHIS, EPA (USDA), USTDA, Washington DC, USA. He has been an active member of the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) for 3 years at DBT, Government of India. He is a member of a panel of experts in area of Biotechnology for National Fund for Strategic Research of ICAR, New Delhi and Reviewer for the R&D Project Proposals of Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, New Delhi.

He has been an honorary member, Board of Assessors, Australian Research Council, Canberra and President Punjab Academy of Sciences.

He obtained and executed over 20 externally funded research projects granted by various national and international organizations. He has participated and presented his research findings at 130 national/international conferences/meetings held in India, England, Scotland, Yugoslavia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Netherlands, Malaysia, Singapore, Austria, Iraq, China, Australia, Mexico, Germany and US. He has 217 research papers and 11 books to his credit and has guided more than 75 M.Sc. and Ph.D students.

Other Reads |Punjab: Police crack kidnapping case, arrest 3 including woman in Mohali

Welcoming the decision, HS Kingra, president of PAU Teachers Association, said that the government has made the right decision by appointing a dedicated scientist like Gosal as PAU V-C. “We hope he will expedite pending projects and fill vacant posts on priority,” said Kingra.

A spokesperson of the CMO said that he has the distinction of developing Tissue Culture methods for more than 20 crop plants, based on which several commercial Tissue Culture Units have been established in Punjab.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 09:45:50 pm
