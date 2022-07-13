AAP firm: Even Cong, BJP have high command in Delhi, why question us

Amid accusation that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was running a “subservient government” directly under the control of the AAP’s top leadership in Delhi, the ruling party Tuesday defended the move to appoint Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha as the chairman of a temporary advisory panel to Punjab government.

“It’s an advisory body, temporary body. And, the biggest thing about it is that there is no provision for paying even a single rupee (to the chairman and members of the panel),” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He said Chadha has been appointed to post so that “small ambiguity” in policy matters can be done away with as he has the “first hand knowledge” of the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance in Delhi. “People of Punjab will benefitted by the panel’s advices,” he added.

Party’s two-time MLA Budh Ram from Mansa’s Budhlada said Chada is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and had worked for state. “He is a CA and will use his knowledge for increasing revenue of the state. What is the harm in taking advise from him? Opposition has no issues, hence they are creating unnecessary noise.”

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, the party MLA who defeated former CM and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi, said Akali Dal had appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as advisor to the then deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and Delhi leader Onkar Singh Thaper as chairman of Punjab Agro last time the party was in government. “So, why are they upset now?”

Gurpreet Gogi , MLA from Ludhiana West welcome the party decision on “intelligent guy” Chadha.

On being reminded that Chadha’s nomination to Rajya Sabha from Punjab was also questioned, Gogi said , “Now, he is from Punjab quota…we need to gain knowledge from others”.

The AAP leaders skirted the query when asked why an elected MLA from Punjab was not appointed to the post.

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu said ,”Congress has its high command in Delhi and so has the BJP. Then why are they questioning us. Opposition needs to self-introspect.”

Asked about the narrative being created about Delhi interfering in Punjab’s works, Sidhu said ,”People can see our reforms”. Asked whether no one in Punjab was as experienced to do the job, he said, “You should ask CM Bhagwant Mann or Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal”.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora targeted BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. “Shocked to hear this from a person like you Manjinder Singh Sirsa ji, born in Haryana, stayed in Delhi throughout life and got minister’s rank in Parkash Singh Badal Govt of Punjab, now having a problem with Raghav Chadha being made advisor of adhoc committee where he gets no rank or reimbursement.”