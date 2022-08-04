AAP trying to take credit of Central schemes: BJP

August 4, 2022 5:20:41 pm
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a desperate unethical attempt is trying to take credit for ‘Jan Kalyankari’ schemes (social welfare schemes) started by the Central government, said Anil Sarin, BJP chief spokesperson, while addressing a press conference in Ludhiana in Punjab Thursday.
Sarin, briefing the media, said that major schemes by the Central Government for uplifting the public are being projected by AAP MLAs as their projects in camps being organised in Punjab when in reality it is not true.
Taking a dig at the AAP, Sarin said, “It is a professional publicity team. Posters of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are being displayed at the camps.”
“Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana( PMUY) started on May 1, 2016 which had a target of giving benefit to eight crore Indians by 2020 had hit the golden number by September 7, 2019 with the commitment and zeal of the Prime Minister. Today the MLAs of AAP are trying to take credit for this scheme for which they have no contribution,” said Sarin.
Gas connections were given to beneficiaries in the country under this scheme. In 2016 the nation had 62 per cent population which had gas connections but today it has risen to 98.8 per cent. A total of 12,64,549 gas connections have been given in Punjab alone under this scheme. In Ludhiana 83,256 gas connections were given. This year the Centre, under a PMUY scheme, is giving gas connections to migrant families. Ludhiana has a sizable population of migrant workers and this will benefit them, he said.
