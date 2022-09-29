AAP allocated Rs 700 crore for fake publicity even as farmers, poorer sections suffer: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, stating that the state had allocated Rs 700 crore for fake publicity, even as farmers and the disadvantaged sections of the society were suffering with crop damage compensation and direct seeding incentive not having trickled down to them.

The SAD president on Thursday held a number of meetings in Ludhiana and even constituted a four member panel of observers — consisting N K Sharma, Paramabans Singh Romana, Pritpal Singh Pali and Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna — to shortlist probables for the municipal corporation elections.

Badal, while alleging that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was drunk on power, said, “The CM has allocated an unprecedented 42 vehicles for his own cavalcade and enforces a virtual curfew at every place that he visits. All promises made to the people have been forgotten with the entire government functioning at the whims and fancies of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.”

He added that the chief minister’s own credibility and standing had also taken a huge hit when he was caught lying about BMW setting up a car manufacturing plant in Punjab and after being allegedly deplaned in Frankfurt because of being in an inebriated condition.

Stating that Rs 700 crore had been earmarked for advertising, Badal said public funds were being used to further the agenda of AAP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and even in southern states, like Tamil Nadu.

The SAD chief said that the AAP was wasting money to further their agenda even as compensation for crop damage, incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre for direct seeding of paddy as well remuneration of Rs 2,500 per acre for not burning stubble remain unpaid to farmers. He said that even dairy farmers and the dairy movement in the state had been backstabbed by the government who did not pay compensating to farmers for loss of milch cattle to Lumpy Skin Disease.

Stating that everyone was suffering, Badal said most social welfare measures in Punjab had come to a grinding halt. He said that the AAP government was directly responsible for stoppage of the aata-daal scheme as it wanted to change the mode of delivery to derive political mileage from the same. He said registries had come to a grinding halt and that construction activity was also stalled due to high rates of sand and gravel.

Later, the SAD president — during his meetings held in East, Central, North and Atam Nagar constituencies — took feedback from his party workers. The meetings were organised by Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Pritpal Singh Pali, R D Sharma and Harish Rai Dhanda. Badal, during the meetings, also appealed to the people to show the door to the AAP in the upcoming civic elections to teach the party a lesson for its misrule.

Badal also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commute the death sentence of Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana to life in prison, while also calling for the release of all Sikh detenues who had completed their jail terms but were still languishing in various prisons.