Aam Aadmi Clinic in Ludhiana records maximum patient arrivals, says health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra

Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra Tuesday said that during the last two months, 35504 patients have benefited from free health facilities in Aam Aadmi Clinics of Ludhiana.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Clinic near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana is leading in the state with the highest number of patients. From August 15 till now (October 11), 6505 patients got their check-up done in this clinic.

He said that 35504 patients have been tested in Ludhiana so far. Six of total nine Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana are located in densely populated areas. He said that after Chand Cinema Clinic, Dhandari Kalan clinic had the highest number of patients (6329), where 544 tests were also conducted. Similarly, 5102 patients were examined at the clinic located on Lalheri Marg in Khanna, while 3676 patients were examined at the clinic in Raikot.

Jauramajra said that according to the latest district-wise data, a total of 44026 patients have been treated and 5449 lab tests have been done in SAS Nagar which is leading the state, followed by district Ludhiana with 35504 patients and 3853 clinical tests. Similarly, district Amritsar has bagged the third position with 26377 patients and 3193 clinical tests. Further, the number of total patients has reached 3,01,948 from August 15 to September 11, 2022 with a total of 39414 clinical tests across the state.