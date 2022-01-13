A surgeon with an eye for service

Dr Baljeet Kaur

Age: 46

Occupation: Ophthalmologist

Party: Aam Aadmi Party

Constituency: Malaut (Muktsar)

Voters: 1.5 lakh (approx) across 54 villages.

Why politics

I worked as an eye surgeon in Punjab Government’s health department. I was posted at the civil hospital, Muktsar for many years where I used to work hard to organise medical camps for people. During my tenure at the civil hospital from 2014 to 2020, I must have performed over 17,000 eye surgeries in Muktsar area alone for which I was given a state award thrice. It was during my work that I felt the need for sweeping changes in the health system. People used to share their other problems as well. That is when I decided to become part of this system.

My father Dr Sadhu Singh remained an AAP MP from Faridkot from 2014 to 2019 and I have seen him working selflessly and achieving a lot for people. All these factors contributed to my decision to join politics. I took premature retirement in November 2020. Initially, I had planned to start my own organisation, but AAP senior leaders were keen that I should contest these elections, Now I am fully dedicated to my goal.

Winnability

My wide reach in the area as an eye surgeon gives me a head start over my rivals. Wherever I go, people come to me on their own as some of my patients recognise me. I may not remember the numerous patients I treated, but they remember me vividly. Women too feel a connect with me. I feel they can be the game-changer this time.

One promise

As a doctor, I will focus on providing affordable health care to one and all.

Back home

Dr Kaur has two teenage daughters. Her husband is an executive engineer in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited ( PSPCL) Her father, former MP Dr Sadhu Singh saiid he was unable to

campaign for his daughter due to age-related mobility issues but he wished her well.

By the way

Apart from being an ophthalmologist, I enjoy writing. Someday, I may come out with a book. Few of my write ups have also been published in Punjabi newspapers as I write in Punjabi on various social issues and sometimes pen poetry too