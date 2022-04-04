A pakka dharna on Ludhiana road — against the toll plaza

Although all dharnas at toll plazas in the state were lifted in the middle of December last year after farm laws were repealed, a pakka dharna has been still going on at Kubbe toll plaza on southern bypass on Ludhiana-Doraha road since January 26 this year.

“We too had lifted our dharna in mid-December but we re-started it on January 26 this year as we want this toll plaza to go away,” said Jora Singh Khatran, a 38-year-old farmer from Khatran village, sitting on dharna. Charges for a car at this toll are Rs 41 for a single journey and Rs 66 for return journey. This toll plaza started about seven years ago and remained closed during the time of farm agitation. Since January 26, it has been shut again due to the protest of farmers under the banner of BKU Sidhupur. Davinder Singh Lal Kalan, another farmer from Lal Kalan village, said, “No doubt, this toll plaza has been here for the past seven years. During our agitation against farm laws, we realised our strengths and decided to be the voice of people to get this toll plaza removed from this site. There is main Ludhiana-Delhi railway line about half a kilometre from this toll plaza which remains closed for 15-30 minutes every time a train comes. As it is a main line, multiple trains come through this route.”

“So our plea is: when there is no sign of construction of a road overbridge, how can toll be collected? People get stuck at railway crossing and later pay tax. What for? Hence, we have decided to stay put till we get a satisfactory plan of action,” Kalan said.

He added, “Moreover, there is another toll plaza within 3-km radius but that is of NHAI. Why should commuters pay two tolls at such a short distance?”

On Saturday, the protesting farmers organised jalebi langar at the protest site. “We make jalebis, pakode, tea and sweet rice regularly and distribute them to people. If they talk to us, we explain to them we are sitting on behalf of everyone. Kisse nu taan agge aana hi paina hai (someone has to come forward),” said Dalbir Singh from Lal Kalan village who was busy making jalebis at the site.

Supinder Singh Bagga, president of BKU Sidhupur, Samrala branch, who is leading the dharna, said, “We sleep on road itself. Our duties are on a rotation basis. The earlier private company which collected toll from the site had run away. We hear they are involved in litigation with the government. Later, a new company came but we are adamant on getting this toll plaza removed. People from nearby villages suffer a lot, especially in emergencies, due to the closure of the railway crossing.”

The dharna started during poll campaign. Now the government has been formed but local AAP MLA Jagtar Singh Diyalpura hasn’t approached protesters. The farmers had a couple of meetings with Samrala SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey. SDM Panthey said, “Farmers wanted weeds on roadside to be cleared. There were no highway ambulance and highway patrol vehicle. The road was in bad condition. All these demands have been met. The contractor who had been awarded contract for RoB has been blacklisted and a new contractor has been given the contract. Still, the dharna is continuing. We are talking to the farmers on a regular basis.” The SDM agreed that there is another toll plaza not far away. “PWD authorities can explain this aspect in a better way,” he said.