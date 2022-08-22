scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

Over the past fortnight or more, many farmers in the two states — and even the neighbouring high-yielding Terai plains of Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh — have reported a mystery “dwarfing” disease of paddy that agricultural scientists are still to identify.

Samples of healthy and stunted paddy plants from a farmer's field at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. (Express Photo)

Even as overall acreage under rice has fallen by nearly 3.1 million hectares (mh) during this kharif cropping season over the last year — mostly in the monsoon-deficit states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal — there is a fresh source of worry. And it’s emanating from the country’s Green Revolution bowl of Punjab and Haryana.

Over the past fortnight or more, many farmers in the two states — and even the neighbouring high-yielding Terai plains of Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh — have reported a mystery “dwarfing” disease of paddy that agricultural scientists are still to identify. The disease leads to stunting of paddy plants; the infected fields have these alongside plants with normal height and regular growth.

Also Read |14 of 15 states had asked for higher MSP for paddy than what Centre announced

Rajinder Singh transplanted ‘PR-121’ and ‘PR-113’ paddy varieties on his 9-acre holding between June 22 and June 25. “In the first 30-35 days, there was uniform growth of all plants. But after that, some stopped while the others continued growing. About 40 per cent plants in my PR-113 fields (3.5 acres) haven’t grown at all after 35 days, with this at 70 per cent for the PR-121 variety (5.5 acres),” said this 26-year-old from Darsopur village in Punjab’s Pathankot district and tehsil.

Pritam Hanjra, a basmati paddy grower from Urlana Khurd village in Madlauda tehsil of Haryana’s Panipat district, claims that he detected the problem first in a fellow farmer’s 35-acre field on July 4. He, then, alerted scientists at the nearby Krishi Vigyan Kendra and also the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

“That person had done direct seeding of Pusa Basmati-1509 on May 20. His field had up to 10 per cent dwarfed plants when I saw it on July 4. The same thing happened to the Pusa Basmati-6 variety that I transplanted on June 20, where 7-8 per cent of the plants had stopped growing by July-end,” he stated.

Read in Explained |Explained: How SRI method of sowing paddy saves 15-20% water, gives better yield

According to Hanjra, basmati paddy plants usually attain 70-75 cm height after 60 days of transplanting/direct sowing, while lower at 50-55 cm for non-basmati varieties: “The stunted plants in the infected fields have 33-60 per cent of what should be their normal height after one month”.

Significantly, scientists don’t have an answer to the mystery disease yet. “They initially attributed it to zinc deficiency. But if that was the cause, it would have affected all plants in the field having such deficiency. Here, stunting is limited only to some plants in the same field,” Hanjra pointed out.

Advertisement

Rajinder Singh received a similar diagnosis of zinc deficiency from Punjab agriculture department officials: “They told me to spray 0.5 kg of zinc and 2.5 kg urea per acre after diluting with water. I did that and also applied plant growth regulators. But far from re-growing, the stunted plants have started turning pale. They cannot bear any baali (flower panicles) or daana (grain)”.

Also Read |Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: Why rice and wheat bans aren’t the answer to inflation

Gurvinder Singh, director of agriculture in the Punjab government, admitted that dwarfing of paddy has been reported from many districts, including Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Patiala and parts of Ludhiana. Moreover, almost all varieties have been affected, with varying degrees of intensity.

“It is visible more in fields where paddy has been transplanted (in flooded conditions after raising in nurseries), as against directly seeded,” he added. Also, the percentage of stunted plants seems higher in non-basmati than in basmati paddy fields. Nirmal Singh, who farms 50 acres of joint-family land at Narmana village of Patiala district’s Nabha tehsil, has reported 25 per cent stunted plants in his Pusa-44 non-basmati fields and 10 per cent for Pusa Basmati-1509.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a team of scientists from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute has visited farmers’ fields in Punjab and Haryana to study the severity of dwarfing and collect plant samples. “These have been sent for DNA sequencing and are being analysed for the presence of mycoplasma (bacteria having no cell wall), viruses or any other probable cause of the problem, including nutritional deficiency. We are awaiting the results,” A.K. Singh, director of the premier New Delhi-based institute who led the team, told The Indian Express.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

PAU, too, has constituted a 10-member committee of scientists to find out what the unknown disease is. “They have collected field samples and are checking for any match with the available molecular markers of known diseases,” a top scientist at the varsity confirmed.

All this comes even as the total all-India area planted under rice during this kharif season was only 34.37 mh till August 18, down from 37.46 mh for the same period of last year. Given an average rice yield of 2.7 tonnes per hectare, it translates into almost 8.5 million tonnes of production decline. All eyes are now on Punjab and Haryana, where non-basmati yields average 4-4.5 tonnes per hectare. The impact, if any, of the mysterious “dwarfing” disease is not known as yet.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 04:10:24 am
Next Story

Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

5

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement