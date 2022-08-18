A museum in Udham Singh’s name, yet his ashes sit in a college library

August 18, 2022 4:13:09 am
Despite having a museum built in his name which was inaugurated by Captain Amrinder Singh in 2021, the two urns containing Udham Singh’s ashes continue to sit in a college library in Sunam.
One of the urns had been brought from Udham Singh college to the museum on July 31 (martyrdom day) for a function attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. But the next day, the urn was back in the library. A repeat of history, the ashes had been brought for the museum’s inauguration and sent back the next day.
In April, the Gadri Udham Singh Vichar Manch had asked Mann to pay more attention to the site. Manch president Rakesh Kumar, who has written books on Udham Singh, had said, “Udham Singh’s memorial has come up on 4 acres in Sunam. It took nearly 5 years for two governments (SAD launched it and Congress declared it open) to inaugurate the project which is still incomplete as the museum has few pictures of Udham Singh’s life and many other important things related to him are in different parts of the country and abroad. So much so, his ashes are still lying in Sunam college and have not been shifted to this museum. They were brought only for a day for inaugural and later sent back.”
Manch members held a meeting Wednesday to discuss their concerns. They said that “it was the apathy of previous governments earlier and now the AAP government who calls itself to be sensitive towards martyrs.”
Rakesh Kumar said, “Few letters of Udham Singh are lying in GNDU Amritsar library when they should be brought here to the museum…government must make efforts to bring things related to the martyr from different parts of the country as well as abroad, but they are not keen to shift the ashes and letters from their own state to this museum…it simply depicts the indifferent attitude of the government.”
Daat Singh, general secretary of manch, said: “the things which are within Punjab or in India should be brought to the museum. Why is there a delay in keeping the ashes of martyrs in this museum?”
