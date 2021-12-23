A first in Punjab A community radio service, for and by the inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail

A community radio service, Radio Ujala Punjab, operated by the inmates, started at Ludhiana Central Jail Wednesday.

ADGP (jails) Praveen Kumar Sinha said that the initiative will be replicated in six more prisons of Punjab in the coming days. He inaugurated the radio service in Ludhiana jail.

Balkar Singh, superintendent, Ludhiana Central Jail, said that the community radio in Ludhiana jail has been set up in association with India Vision Foundation, which is a pioneer organisation in conducting various reformatory projects in prisons. “As a source of motivation, meditation and reformation, prison radio is set to change the lives of many who have, by chance or fate, landed in the prisons,” he said.

The community radio will be an internal system of the jail which will be run by prison inmates only.

Inmates of all seven prisons who will work as radio jockeys underwent a training organised by India Vision Foundation. “We have installed speakers on the entire jail premises and also established a transmission room from where inmates will run live and recorded programmes. Apart from music, there will be devotional and motivational programmes. Today our inmates presented programmes which they wrote. All barracks have been covered and each person inside jail premises can hear this community radio service. We are encouraging inmates to write and express. We will also play music on demand in coming days,” the jail superintendent said.

“The prime objective is to rehabilitate and correct the anti-social elements. Prisoners face alienation and isolation from society. We hope that providing them with a conducive atmosphere and enough welfare opportunities inside the jail will help in keeping these prisoners in a better way,” the ADGP said.