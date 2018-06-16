A dogfight averted just in time, organisers go absconding after FIR

Dogfight. (File Illustration by C R Sasikumar) Dogfight. (File Illustration by C R Sasikumar)

The police have registered an FIR against the organisers of a dogfight — it’s banned as per the Supreme Court guidelines — scheduled for Friday after its posters were found pasted in Nihal Singh Wala subdivision of Moga district, besides invites going viral on social media.

As per the posters, the entry fee was Rs 500 per person. A complaint was lodged by the state veterinary department and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Sukhvinder Singh, senior veterinary officer, Nihal Singh Wala, said they tried to locate the organisers, but all the three mobile phones, the numbers of which are mentioned on the invites, are switched off now. “We have got the FIR registered. Dogs are seriously injured and also die sometimes during these fights.”

The police are assuming that the event was not held on Friday even as they are yet to trace and identify the organisers. The mobile phone numbers, mentioned on the posters, were switched off since Thursday after the invites went viral on Wednesday and reached the authorities.

Sub-inspector Dilbag Singh, who is the Station House Officer of Nihal Singh Wala police station, said they had written to telecom companies to provide them with the details of the owners of the three mobile phone numbers mentioned on the posters. “According to our information, the event was not held today (Friday) as the organisers are unreachable. We have booked them under Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”

