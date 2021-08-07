A book nook for cops’ children — Ludhiana police lines gets a reading oasis

With over a thousand books including fiction and non-fiction — ‘Book Nook’– a modern reading space for the children of police personnel, class-IV and contractual employees, was inaugurated Friday at Ludhiana Police Lines, a first of its kind initiative for children of cops by any district police in Punjab.

In the premises of Ludhiana Police Lines, largely dominated by khakis, weapons and sirens of police vehicles, the reading room with colourful walls, motivational posters, comfy seating area and an activity tent is expected to come as a breather for children of police personnel growing up in the Police Lines.

The ‘Book Nook’ library space was inaugurated by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta Friday, along with Ludhiana city police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pragya Jain, Additional DCP-1, Ludhiana city police, said that initially more than a thousand books have been purchased by Ludhiana Police, including that of international authors to give required exposure to children and family members of the police personnel who are living inside police lines.

“We have started this project in collaboration with NGO Aas Ehsaas. We have earmarked different sections which have books for 4 to 18 year olds. Wards of police personnel of all ranks (from GOs to class IV employees) can avail this facility. The daughter of a Class-4 employee (a gardener) will handle the reception and day to day functioning of ‘Book Nook’ to give them a sense of belongingness,” said ADCP Jain.

The facility also has an activity tent which includes board games, educational games and other fun based learning aides for 4 to 6 year olds.

ADCP said that it was the first such project which has been executed by SAANJH Ludhiana commissionerate.

“We have kept books in all three languages — English, Hindi and Punjabi — to inculcate reading habit among children of all age groups living in Police Lines. But since reading is never limited to any age group, even cops themselves, their spouses or other family members can also avail the facility if they want to read anything,” she

said.

The entire library area which was earlier lying in a shambles was renovated and turned into reading corner for children of police personnel within 3-4 days, said ADCP.

While inaugurating the library cum activity space, DGP Dinkar Gupta directed CP Rakesh Agrawal to ensure that it is open for children of police personnel of all ranks, not just senior officers.

DGP also inaugurated an indoor stadium cum gymnasium at Police Lines, and also proposed to CP that all facilities in Police Lines including gym, stadium etc, should be open for the entire force not only for higher officials.