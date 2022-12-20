Ludhiana: 90 snatched mobile phones recovered as two gangs busted, four held

The Ludhiana police Monday said that two gangs of snatchers were busted with the arrest of four persons, and at least 90 mobile phones which they had allegedly snatched from people in the city, were recovered from them.

In the first case, police arrested two persons— Sheetla Ganja, 28, of Pippal Chowk, Giaspura and Ramesh Chauhan, 35, of Makkar Colony, Giaspura and recovered 65 snatched mobiles from their possession.

Police said that it also recovered sharp edged weapons, a bike and a scooter from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that Ganja and along with his accomplice, who is yet to be identified, used to snatch phones from common people. They would roam around in the city on their scooter and execute snatchings. They used to sell the phones to Ramesh Chauhan, a mobile shop owner. The accused used to sell the snatched mobiles for Rs 500 to 1,000 only.

On December 15, they had allegedly snatched a mobile phone from Baljit Kumar of Hambran following which an FIR was registered at PAU police station.

In the second case, Tibba police arrested two accused Vijay Kumar of Salem Tari and Ravi Sharma of Sandhu colony, and recovered 25 mobile phones.

Vijay Kumar is facing trials in two cases while one FIR was lodged against Ravi earlier also.

Advertisement

Sidhu said that zone 3 and zone 4 of Ludhiana police commissionerate have solved at least 32 cases of snatching since November 1 with the arrest of a total of 61 accused and recovered a total of 181 mobile phones from them.