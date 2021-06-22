9-year-old strangled in Ludhiana; mother, stepfather held

Police said accused Pinky and her husband Narinder strangled the girl on Sunday.

A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother and stepfather, in Ludhiana, Sunday. Both have been booked for murder.

Police said that the mother initially claimed that the minor died of natural causes, but the autopsy report confirmed strangulation. On being interrogated, the woman and her husband confessed, said police.

Police said accused Pinky and her husband Narinder strangled the girl on Sunday. Then they rushed her to hospital claiming that she did not wake up in the morning. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

It was Pinky’s second marriage, and the minor was her daughter from her first marriage. Police said the couple wanted to get rid of the girl and used to dislike her.

On Sunday, the girl was allegedly thrashed by the couple and when she lost consciousness, they rushed her to hospital claiming she did not wake up from sleep. Police have sent body for autopsy.

ACP (West) Gurpreet Singh said the autopsy report had confirmed that the girl was strangled.