Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Ludhiana: 9-year old girl ‘raped, assaulted with iron rod’, brother-in-law booked

The woman, in her complaint said, on October 8 she received a call from them saying that the girl has suffered injuries after falling from the terrace. The woman said that on reaching Moga, she found her daughter in a pitiable condition with injuries on her entire body.

arrested, bahadur singh news, murder news, indian expressAn FIR has been registered on the basis of the mother's complaint against the minor's brother-in-law (cousin's husband) for rape. (File)

A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a family member and assaulted with an iron rod, police Tuesday said. However, the girl, who has been admitted to a hospital with grievous injuries on her body, has not been examined for sexual assault following refusal from her mother.

An FIR has been registered on the basis of the mother’s complaint against the minor’s brother-in-law (cousin’s husband) for rape.

The woman who is from Ludhiana, in her complaint to the police said that her daughter was living with her cousin and latter’s husband for some months in Moga. They had taken the girl to Moga on the pretext of getting her admitted to a school. The woman, in her complaint said, on October 8 she received a call from them saying that the girl has suffered injuries after falling from the terrace. The woman said that on reaching Moga, she found her daughter in a pitiable condition with injuries on her entire body. Later, her daughter revealed that she was raped by her brother-in-law, said the woman in her complaint, further alleging that the accused also assaulted the girl with an iron rod.

Inspector Lachhman Singh, SHO Moga City South police station said that on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered under the section 376 (rape) of IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act against the girl’s brother-in-law. “We are yet to receive the girl’s medical report from the hospital,” said the SHO.

The doctor who examined the minor said that she has some infected wounds on the body and her hemoglobin levels were low. “The child’s mother did not give consent to examine her for sexual assault so the medical legal report (MLR) was prepared on the basis of their statement,” the doctor said.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 08:56:10 am
