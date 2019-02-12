9 months after Beas spill, Punjab govt draws up clean-up plan

The Punjab government has prepared an action plan to clean up the Beas, almost two months after a supervisory committee formed by the National Green Tribunal inspected the Chadha Sugar Mill in Gurdaspur where a massive molasses leak had killed thousands of fish in the river.

The plan, called ‘Clean River Beas’, expresses concern that industries and local bodies have failed to make functional required sewage treatment plants (STPs), while 35 municipal corporations/nagar panchayats are discharging sewage containing heavy metals. Moreover, STPs do not have standby arrangements during maintenance, due to which untreated sewage is passing into drains. A major source of pollution of the Beas is sullage discharge (waste water from household sinks, showers and baths).

On December 6 last year, the NGT’s supervising committee had inspected the Chadha Sugar Mill where in May, thousands of kgs of molasses had leaked into the Beas.