Rs 9.02 crore to be spent on procuring advanced fire brigade equipment for Ludhiana: Nijjar

Punjab local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar Monday said that the government will spend Rs 9.02 crore approximately to procure hi-tech fire brigade equipment in coming days, for the safety of people of Ludhiana.

Nijjar said that around Rs 8.57 crore will be spent by the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana to procure a hydraulic platform with a height of more than 50 meters for fire fighting and rescue operations.

Apart from this, Rs 45.26 lakh will be spent for purchasing sewer inspection camera, root chain cutter and repair of JCB machines and other works.

Nijjar said that the AAP government was making every possible effort to provide basic facilities, and to ensure safety of people in case of fire tragedies etc.

He said that the department of local government has already published e-tender for these works on the website http://www.eproc.punjab.gov.in. He also informed that if any amendment is made in these tenders, the details will be available on the same website.