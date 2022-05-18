8-year-old boy dies due to intense heatwave in Sangrur

Eight-year-old Mehakpreet Singh, a resident of Patti Dullat village of Longowal block in Sangrur district, died on Monday afternoon. Family members said that the child, who was a student of class IV of Government primary school in Patti Dullat, got sick due to intense heat wave and couldn’t be saved despite being taken to different hospitals.

Kuldeep Singh Dullo, a relative of the deceased, said, “Mehakpreet fell sick on Monday morning and had started vomiting due to which we didn’t send him to school. He was taken to a local hospital and further to civil hospital, Sangrur, from where he was referred to Medical College, Patiala. However, he died on the way and doctors told us that he fell sick due to the intense heatwave.”

Gurtej Singh, father of child, raised a question mark over the poor healthcare system in the state. “My son had got fever, loose motion and was vomiting. Doctors told us that he got dehydrated due to the heatwave. However, no one provided proper treatment. He was not given adequate treatment at Longowal hospital and at Sangrur hospital, doctors kept him for an hour and later asked us to take him to super speciality hospital. He passed away on the way to Chandigarh,” said Singh, who works as a helper in a tailoring shop. Kuldeep added that the government schools also don’t have adequate infrastructure inside the campus.

“There is no power back up in case of power cuts and only one fan is there for over 30 children. The education department must learn a lesson from this incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that the state government had earlier announced that due to heatwave, schools will have online classes from May 15 to May 31 and summer vacation will begin from June 1 and will continue till June 30. However, on May 14, state education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that due to demand from parents and teachers, offline classes will continue till May 31.