Friday, Sep 16, 2022

8 from Ludhiana, including 2 Cong councillors, former SAD councillor, join AAP

AAP said that their joining was a major jolt to Congress and SAD ahead of municipal corporation polls in Punjab scheduled early next year.

Two Congress councillors and a former two-time SAD councillor were among eight leaders from Ludhiana who joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh, Friday.

AAP said that their joining was a major jolt to Congress and SAD ahead of municipal corporation polls in Punjab scheduled early next year. The leaders were inducted into the party by Cabinet Minister Lalchand Kataruchak in the presence of party’s state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and Ludhiana west MLA Gurpreet Gogi.

Those who joined AAP include two Congress councillors Amit Varsha Rampal and Kala Gautam, former two-time SAD councillor Tanveer Singh Dhaliwal, former Congress councillor Satwinder Singh Jabaddi, an independent former councillor Kapil Kumar Sonu, PPCC secretary Romila Bansal, Phool Badan and RTI activist Dinesh Makkar.

Former SAD councillor Dhaliwal was also the spokesperson of Youth Akali Dal. A two-time councillor, he was a close aide of Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh
Majithia. Dhaliwal said: “A leader in a true sense is the one whom masses like. Nothing is left in SAD now. We gave our 20 years to build Akali Dal but the party never appreciated our efforts. AAP is taking pro-people decisions every day.”

Kataruchak said that the people of the entire country including Punjab were impressed by the public welfare work of AAP in Delhi and Punjab. “People have high expectations from AAP,” he said. He said that like the Assembly polls, AAP will register a landslide victory in the civic polls as well.
MLA Gogi said that more Congress and SAD councillors from Ludhiana were set to join AAP in coming days.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 04:19:29 am
