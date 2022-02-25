7-year-old’s rape: Family protests outside police station, demand arrest of accused

A day after police booked an auto-rickshaw driver for raping a seven-year old girl, the family members and relatives of the victim on Thursday staged a protest outside the Basti Jodhewal police station demanding the man’s arrest at the earliest. They also demanded that the name of main accused’s friend be added to the FIR, alleging that he too was involved in the crime.

On Thursday, the protesters claimed that the police were not investigating the matter seriously.

According to investigators, the man — identified as Ajay Kumar — had allegedly raped the seven-year-old on Wednesday after finding her alone at home.

According to the victim’s family members, Ajay had come to meet his friend Ganesh who resides in the neighbourhood of the victim. He was a frequent visitor to Ganesh’s place.

During protest one of the family members stated that Ganesh was allegedly present at the spot when Ajay was raping the girl. Therefore, they demanded the police to add the name of Ganesh in the FIR and arrest the duo at the earliest.

According to the victim’s mother, when she returned home from work, she was shocked to find her daughter crying and bleeding from her private parts. Following this the mother asked the girl what had happened and she told her everything, after which she rushed her to civil hospital from where she was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

One of the protesters stated that the condition of the victim was critical as she had suffered major injuries in her private parts.

The investigating officer in the case, Jasveer Singh, said that the police had already registered a case against Ajay after having received a complaint on Thursday. “Today, they are alleging the involvement of Ajay’s friend Ganesh and have lodged a complaint against him as well. The police have added his name in the FIR and launched the manhunt to arrest both the accused,” Singh said.