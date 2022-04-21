7 charred to death in fire near Ludhiana dumpsite

Seven members of a family of migrants from Bihar were burnt to death in a fire that broke out in their shanty next

to a garbage dump in Ludhiana’s Tajpur road Wednesday morning. The dead included a two-year-old boy.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Surinder Singh said the incident took place while they were asleep. The deceased were identified as Suresh Sahni (55), his wife Rona Rani (50), and the couple’s children Rakhi (15), Manisha (10), Chandini (5) Geeta (6) and Sunny (2). Their 17-year-old son, Rajesh Kumar, survived the fire.

There are several rag pickers who live around a huge dump of 20 lakh tonnes of garbage near Tajpur road. The family had their hut at the same spot and had been living there for the last 10 years.

Ram Babu Sahni, a relative of the deceased, said Suresh was planning to go to his native village in a day or so for his elder daughter’s marriage, which was scheduled for April 30.

Though police have not revealed the cause of the fire, Tibba road police station SHO Randhir Singh said: “Two table fans were running inside the jhuggi and it had a small LPG cylinder as well. Whether it was a short-circuit or any other cause is yet to be ascertained. A case has been lodged after.” Forensic experts have taken the samples and the footage of the two nearby CCTV cameras is being examined, he added.