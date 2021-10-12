693 Punjab govt school librarians get appointment letters

PUNJAB SCHOOL Education Minister Pargat Singh handed over appointment letters to 693 newly-recruited librarians for government schools, Monday.

While addressing the programme at Municipal Bhawan, Sector-35, Chandigarh, he said, “Libraries and books play an important role in nurturing and shaping up the personalities of students. We need to inculcate reading culture in schools.”

He said that apart from school syllabus, other literary and sports activities play an important role in the overall development of students. He expressed confidence that recruitment of librarians will give a new look to school libraries. Welcoming the newly recruited librarians in the department, he said that today’s children are more and more attached to electronic devices which should be connected with the books.

Stressing on the need to make education employment-oriented, he said that while preparing the courses, it was important to look at the demand of the industries and the employment prospects so that the students can stand on their own feet after graduation. He further said that the education department has recruited 14,500 teachers in the last four and a half years and in addition to the appointment letters handed over Monday, 18,900 more teacher recruitments are in the pipeline and the process will be completed soon, after which appointment letters would be handed over to the selected candidates. He directed the authorities to address the demands of the teachers unions so that the issues could be resolved immediately.

Education Secretary Ajoy Sharma said that the recruitment has been done by the SS Board in a transparent manner on the basis of pure merit. He said libraries have a huge contribution to make in student life. This recruitment would be game changer and a milestone in inculcating interest in reading among the students, bringing more constructive improvements in the way of getting education and bringing about revolutionary changes in school education, he said.