SAD leader’s son among 54 held for organising pool party

Police said that the party was organized Friday late. When the raid was conducted, none of the guests were wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. (Representational)

The Ludhiana Police Saturday booked and arrested 54 persons, including son of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, for allegedly violating Covid guidelines and organizing a pool party at Moon Walk restaurant in village Jhammat.

Police said that the party was organized Friday late. When the raid was conducted, none of the guests were wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

Additional DCP-3 Sameer Verma said that Harshdeep Singh alias Sammy Oberoi and Simran Singh Oberoi, were the main organizers of the party. The restaurant owner Kamalpreet Singh was also booked and arrested, said ADCP. He said that at least 50 persons were invited as guests at the party.

Harshdeep is the son of Manpreet Singh Bunty, the local SAD leader.

Police said that 28 bottles of liquor, five boxes of beer and hookahs were also recovered from the spot.

An FIR under the sections 188 ((disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of IPC, section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and 61/1/14 of the Excise Act was registered against 54 persons at Sarabha Nagar police station, including organizers, restaurant owner and guests. All 54 persons were arrested, said police.

