scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

64-year-old charred to death after fire at his Ludhiana shop

Police said that prima facie, the fire started from incense sticks which he had lit in the morning at his shop. During the fire, the refrigerator in the shop also exploded as flames went out of control.

Ludhiana fire, Ludhiana fire accident, Ludhiana news, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsInspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO Basti Jodhewal police station, said that on the basis of the statement of Gagan, inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of CrPC.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A 64-year-old man was charred to death at his grocery shop in Warriach market of Basti Jodhewal area in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mahinder Pal (64).

Police said that prima facie, the fire started from incense sticks which he had lit in the morning at his shop. During the fire, the refrigerator in the shop also exploded as flames went out of control.

The local residents doused the flames and informed police. Police sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem and initiated an investigation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, verminPremium
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, vermin
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...Premium
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...

According to the eyewitnesses, Pal opened his grocery shop at 7 am. Minutes after opening, flames emerged from the shop and the fridge exploded. The intensity of the blast was so high that the refrigerator was blown away and it fell outside the shop.

Pal did not get a chance to come out. The eyewitnesses said that they tried to control the flames with buckets of water and informed the fire brigade. The firefighters controlled the flames within 20 minutes but by then Pal had already died.

Police said that as per Gagan, son of the deceased, his father was a heart patient and a diabetic. His father used to open the shop in the morning, offer prayers and light incense sticks in the shop. Gagan suspected that the incense sticks could have fallen on the sacks containing raw grocery items and that could have sparked the fire.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO Basti Jodhewal police station, said that on the basis of the statement of Gagan, inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of CrPC.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 11:50:03 pm
Next Story

PGI Chandigarh hosts sessions on pain-free childbirth, aims to dispel myths

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close