Tuesday, July 19, 2022

6 more arrested for Ludhiana teen’s murder

The six accused arrested on Tuesday are Gagan Kumar, Sahil Sorpi, Vishal alias Machhal, Manpreet Singh alias Manu, Ankur and Vikas — all residents of EWS Colony at Tajpur Road.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 20, 2022 3:49:47 am
punjab news, chandigarh newsLudhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that they have identified four more aides of the accused — Veeru, Sanju, Seema and Rishav — who are absconding.

Four days after a 15-year old was butchered in the emergency ward of Ludhiana Civil Hospital, police on Tuesday arrested six more accused, taking the total arrests in the case to eight.

Earlier, police had arrested two accused — Sahil Birla and Abhishek Bidlan alias Khechu.

The entire incident was also captured in the CCTV camera installed outside the emergency ward, a footage of which has gone viral. In the video, the victim, Savan Kumar (15), could be seen running inside the ward to escape.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that they have identified four more aides of the accused — Veeru, Sanju, Seema and Rishav — who are absconding.

On July 14 too when the incident took place, both groups — one led by Savan and his brother Sumit and the other group of accused had a clash in which Sumit was injured in the head. Savan and their brother-in-law Rajvir had come to hospital with Sumit for his check-up where the rival group followed them.

