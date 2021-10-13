5,889 dengue cases so far compared to 8,400 last yr

PUNJAB HAS so far reported 5,889 dengue cases this year with the maximum being recorded in the last around 6 weeks. Also, the state had conducted 18,500 ELISA tests to detect the vector borne disease in 2021.

Punjab’s deputy CM O P Soni, who also has the health portfolio, met health officials Tuesday and asked them to make sure that medicines are provided in all the government hospitals for treatment of dengue.

Soni said, ‘’No doubt our concern is Covid treatment, but we should not ignore dengue cases. As of now the condition is under control as the number of cases are less compared to last year.”

Only one confirmed dengue death has been reported this year in the state, health department’s figure revealed.

In 2020, a total of 8,435 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in Punjab. A rise in cases is expected till November end this year due to the prevailing weather conditions.

“Fever should not be taken lightly. We have asked doctors to stay alert and at the same time people should also have general awareness of draining out water from coolers, not allowing fresh water to stand in the houses or near the houses etc,” said Soni.

Maximum dengue cases this year have been reported from Hoshairpur (933) followed by Bathinda (834). Pathankot has reported 750 cases so far, while Amritsar has 749 cases till date as per the records of health department. A total of 717 dengue cases have been reported from Mohali. Barnala has reported the lowest number of dengue cases which are 9 followed by Moga and Mansa where 13 and 20 cases, respectively, have been recorded.

Ludhiana, which is the largest and the most thickly populated district of Punjab, had reported 1,355 dengue cases last year, but this year situation is under control in the district with only 327 cases so far.