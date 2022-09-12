scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

56,000 machines to be distributed for stubble management this season: Punjab agriculture minister

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that small farmers would also get machines like super seeder, happy seeder, zero drill as 500 such equipment will be sent to 154 blocks of the state.

The minister said that a massive awareness drive would be launched in the rural belt of Punjab in coming days, comprising officials of rural development and panchayat, environment departments, NGOs, and students of schools and colleges, to exhort the farmers for adopting in-situ crop residue management wholeheartedly to manage the stubble. (File)

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has said that the state government would take every possible step to stop stubble burning in the upcoming paddy harvesting season. Dhaliwal, who was addressing a press conference in Ludhiana Sunday, said that the agriculture department will distribute 56,000 machines under in-situ management of stubble this season taking the total tally of machines to 14,642 as 90,422 machines were already given to farmers from 2018-2022.

Pointing to a new development in the machine distribution this year, Dhaliwal said that now small farmers would also get machines like super seeder, happy seeder, zero drill as 500 such equipment will be sent to 154 blocks of the state. He said that after September 15, from class-4 to director rank officer of the agriculture department, including himself, will stay in the fields and visit door to door for sensitizing the food growers against stubble burning.

The minister said that a massive awareness drive would be launched in the rural belt of Punjab in coming days, comprising officials of rural development and panchayat, environment departments, NGOs, and students of schools and colleges, to exhort the farmers for adopting in-situ crop residue management wholeheartedly to manage the stubble.

Lashing out at Union government for turning down cash incentive proposal to farmers for not burning stubble, he called it anti-farmer, anti-Punjab and said that the state government had proposed to give Rs 2,500 per acre to paddy growers suggesting that the Centre pays Rs 1,500 per acre while Rs 1,000 per acre will be borne by the Punjab and Delhi governments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Coming heavily on the previous governments, he said that several farmers failed to get the benefit of the subsidy on agricultural implements and a scam of Rs 150 crore had surfaced. Its report has been handed over to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and nobody will be spared.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:24:00 pm
Next Story

Australia in no hurry to appoint new ODI skipper

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph
Asia Cup

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement