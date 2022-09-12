56,000 machines to be distributed for stubble management this season: Punjab agriculture minister

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has said that the state government would take every possible step to stop stubble burning in the upcoming paddy harvesting season. Dhaliwal, who was addressing a press conference in Ludhiana Sunday, said that the agriculture department will distribute 56,000 machines under in-situ management of stubble this season taking the total tally of machines to 14,642 as 90,422 machines were already given to farmers from 2018-2022.

Pointing to a new development in the machine distribution this year, Dhaliwal said that now small farmers would also get machines like super seeder, happy seeder, zero drill as 500 such equipment will be sent to 154 blocks of the state. He said that after September 15, from class-4 to director rank officer of the agriculture department, including himself, will stay in the fields and visit door to door for sensitizing the food growers against stubble burning.

The minister said that a massive awareness drive would be launched in the rural belt of Punjab in coming days, comprising officials of rural development and panchayat, environment departments, NGOs, and students of schools and colleges, to exhort the farmers for adopting in-situ crop residue management wholeheartedly to manage the stubble.

Lashing out at Union government for turning down cash incentive proposal to farmers for not burning stubble, he called it anti-farmer, anti-Punjab and said that the state government had proposed to give Rs 2,500 per acre to paddy growers suggesting that the Centre pays Rs 1,500 per acre while Rs 1,000 per acre will be borne by the Punjab and Delhi governments.

Coming heavily on the previous governments, he said that several farmers failed to get the benefit of the subsidy on agricultural implements and a scam of Rs 150 crore had surfaced. Its report has been handed over to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and nobody will be spared.