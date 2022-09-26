scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

55 Afghan Sikhs, Hindus reach Delhi, 43 still stuck

The 55 people, including 38 adults, 14 children and three infants, were evacuated via a special flight organised by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar and now just 43 of them still remain in Afghanistan.

Around 43 Hindus and Sikhs still remain in Afghanistan and nine e-visa applications are still pending with GoI.

A batch of 55 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, who were stranded in Afghanistan, landed at IGI Airport, Delhi, Sunday.

The 55 people, including 38 adults, 14 children and three infants, were evacuated via a special flight organised by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar and now just 43 of them still remain in Afghanistan.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of Indian World Forum, said, “SGPC in coordination with Indian World Forum and GoI is facilitating evacuation of distressed minorities from the Islamic nation. As many as 68 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have arrived in Delhi after the attack at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. The airfare for the same is being borne by SGPC. More than 300 have arrived since the Taliban took over Kabul.”

Around 43 Hindus and Sikhs still remain in Afghanistan and nine e-visa applications are still pending with GoI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...Premium
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples

“Four saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib still remain in Afghanistan and due to lack of cooperation from local administration in Kabul, these could not be transferred to India as per religious protocol,” he said.

After their arrival , the evacuees proceeded towards Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev, New Mahavir Nagar, Delhi.

Receiving the families at the airport, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, AAP MP in Rajya Sabha and president of World Punjabi Organisation, said that the Ministry of External Affairs has granted them e-visas and repatriation was facilitated by both the governments.

Advertisement

“For many families, it was the end of the wait that began on the day the Taliban took over and imposed restrictions, he said. Sahney said that he was in touch with MEA for the evacuation.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 01:33:07 am
Next Story

Beyond Borders: 7-day film bonanza to have offerings from 15 countries

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement