53 more deaths, 2,274 new Covid cases in Punjab

Punjab Tuesday recorded 53 Covid-19 deaths, the second highest toll in a day this year, and added 2,274 fresh cases, bringing the toll to 6,435 and the infection count to 2,17,663.

State on Monday had recorded 58 Covid deaths, the maximum in a day this year. Tuesday was the seventh consecutive day when state added more than 2,000 fresh cases amid a second wave being witnessed in Punjab after the single-day highest count of 2,896 cases on September 17 last year.

As per a state health bulletin, maximum 14 deaths were reported from Jalandhar, followed by nine in Hoshiarpur, six in Patiala, four each in Ludhiana and SBS Nagar, three each in Amritsar, Moga and SAS Nagar (Mohali), two each in Gurdaspur, Ropar and Tarn Taran and one in Sangrur.



Ludhiana reported a maximum of 364 new cases, Jalandhar 322, Mohali 263 and Amritsar 246.

Total infections in the state reached 2,17,663 and total active cases in Punjab are 19,403. While 29 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 268 are on oxygen support.



The maximum active cases are in district Jalandhar (2,629) followed by Mohali (2,561) and Ludhiana (2,167).