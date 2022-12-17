521 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened on R-Day: Punjab health minister

Punjab health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra Friday said that 521 new Aam Aadmi Clinics will be opened in the state on coming January 26 (Republic Day).

Presiding over the Sena Fateh Diwas event to pay tributes to nine soldiers who got martyred in various wars and five freedom fighters in Begowal village of Ludhiana, he said that the government was according topmost priority to healthcare and these new 521 clinics will ensure medical services to every people of the state near their doorsteps.

He said that a massive response was given by the people to 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics which were opened on August 15 this year. He added that earlier healthcare was completely ignored by previous governments but now it will not happen.

He said that AAP government will also establish sixteen new medical colleges in the next five years which will produce world-class doctors. He said that with the opening of these institutes, the students of Punjab will not have to go outside the country to pursue medical education, and further, they will be able to avail cheaper and quality study here.

Earlier, Jouramajra paid rich tributes to the village’s seven martyrs Jai Singh, Bacchitar Singh, Amar Singh, Sarwan Singh, Ajit Singh, Gurdev Singh, Sohan Singh, Sudarshan Kumar, and five freedom fighters Sunder Singh, Jodh Singh, Gurbachan Singh, Ram Nath and Ram Singh at the memorial in Shaheedi Park in Begowal. He also announced Rs 4 lakh for the beautification of the memorial and other development works in the village from his own discretionary funds.