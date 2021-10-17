5,000 farmers rushed to Delhi borders after Singhu lynching, BKU smells Centre’s conspiracy to defame movement

The representatives of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Sunday claimed that at least 5,000 farmers, including women, were rushed to Delhi borders from Punjab to ‘strengthen the farmers’ protest movement’ following the Singhu lynching, the alleged desecration of holy Sikh scripture, and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

“All these incidents — the desecration, lynching, and the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre — point towards a deep-rooted conspiracy by the Central government agencies to defame the farmers and our movement. We are not associated with any violence, desecration, or brutal murder thereafter. All these dots are connecting and point towards a conspiracy being weaved by government agencies to defame farmers, our movement, and target the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). But our protests against the three farm laws and other issues will not stop,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary BKU-Ekta Ugrahan.

He said that ‘to further strengthen farmers agitation’ and give a ‘befitting reply to the conspiracies being weaved by government agencies to defame protesting farmers’, at least 5,000 farmers — including 1,500 women — were rushed to Delhi borders on Sunday, from Punjab. At least 100 vehicles, including buses and mini-buses, were flagged off from the Khanauri border, he said, adding that some other groups of farmers also left in trains.

He added that in Punjab, protests are simultaneously going on at more than 40 spots to demand compensation for farmers whose cotton crops have been damaged by Pink Bollworm infestation. Those protests will continue till their demands are not met. A dharna is also going on outside the residence of Punjab finance minister, Manpreet Singh Badal, demanding adequate compensation for farmers who have lost their cotton crops to Pink Bollworm attack across Malwa.